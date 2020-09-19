Letter: DHS Needs to Return to its Original Mission

Re: the Sept. 14 article "Leaders at DHS have duty to protect human rights."
Your recent article by January Contreras bemoaning the egregious conduct by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel and the harm done to Arizona residents is spot on. The largest department in the entire federal government after the Pentagon was created to bring harmony and coordination to our national preparedness, and to protect Americans from real threats. Instead, DHS agencies have become political tools of President Trump while they denigrate Arizona lands and natural habitats, terrorize innocent residents, and violate the law by placing political operatives of Trump in charge without the required approval of the Senate.
DHS was born of reaction to our nation's failures to anticipate the 9/11 attacks. Now it has been allowed and even ordered to veer away from its core mission of protection to carry nefarious and sometimes unlawful harassment of Americans. As a Tucson (snowbird) resident, I am proud to endorse Ms. Contreras' views.
William Banks was the Director of the Institute for National Security and Counterterrorism at Syracuse University
William Banks
Northeast side
