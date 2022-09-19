Letter: DHS OIG Biden admin did not vet all Afghan refugees

A newly released DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) report showed that many of the 76,000 Afghan evacuees who rushed onto our military aircraft hastily departing from Kabul were not thoroughly vetted for security concerns. The report said "DHS may have admitted or paroled individuals into the United States who pose a risk to national security and the safety of local communities." DHS Secretary Mayorkas testified only about 13% of total evacuees were U.S. citizens or Legal Permanent Residents. Many of the Afghan evacuees never worked with our military in Afghanistan. After resettlement here, there have been numerous criminal cases involving refugees charged with a variety of crimes. Now a bipartisan group in Congress is about to provide legal status to these people. This same national security situation applies to our border, wherein over one million have been allowed entry under Biden not knowing of their backgrounds at home and the thousands that have entered escaping the Border Patrol. These are man made disasters caused by Joe Biden!