Letter: DHS placing fence around Biden beach home, while border wall halted
Letter: DHS placing fence around Biden beach home, while border wall halted

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has spent $455,000 of tax payer money hiring a Delaware contractor to build a fencing structure around Biden's Delaware summer beach home. Of course the fencing is meant to deter and stop illegal trespassers. It was just last month that DHS announced it was cancelling all remaining border "barrier" contracts in the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Sector, the epicenter of mass illegal entry by Central Americans and others. Over $100 million of border wall materials, i.e., 10,000 steel panels, paid for with tax payer money, currently sits rusting away in Texas. Other than the use of Title 42, Biden has done nothing to secure our border. A record number of people were apprehended by the Border Patrol in fiscal year 2021. Biden does not seem to care. When was the last time Biden even mentioned the border? A September 2021 article by The Hill.com reported that Biden has not visited the border since 2008 as Vice President. Quite pathetic!

Terry Garland

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

