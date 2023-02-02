I felt sorry for Paige Masten and her generation that is in fear of being caught up in a mass shooting. Strangely, I also read a long list of complaints about litter on road on the Nextdoor Neighbor site. How could these two things be connected? In each case the theme is what is the government going to do to “fix” these things. We have begat a generation of people who think government is responsible for all things. And we’ve lost generations who believe in personal responsibility. Ethical behavior has to be taught in places like First Tee of Big Brother and Sister organizations. The goodness of religion has been banned and replaced with the theology of self. We are spending $Trillions trying to change nature while we rot from within and spend nothing to support personal responsibility and the satisfaction that accrues from it. “Heal thyself”