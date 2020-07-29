Letter: Dictators in America?

How can you spot a dictator?
1. They have their own military support units. (Like the Brown Shirts.)They can direct these units to kidnap people in their way, tear gas them, etc.
FACT: In Portland, men in combat fatigues, carrying guns, grabbed protesters off streets, throw them into unmarked vehicles, and taken to jail, without any local request, knowledge, or permission, with "police" signs on the uniforms. (They are NOT trained soldiers.)
2. Our president has now said he'll put the same troopers into Chicago and Atlanta, contra to mayors of these cities, who are both women he doesn't like.
FACT: this seems to prove the source of the Portland event.
3. They control the airwaves for propaganda purposes.
FACT: Trump has taken over the Voice of America, by ousting the heads of all their departments and replacing them with his own stooges.
Is America now under dictatorial rule? ..................Your answer?
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!