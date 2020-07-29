Letter: Dictators in America?
View Comments

Letter: Dictators in America?

How can you spot a dictator?

1. They have their own military support units. (Like the Brown Shirts.)They can direct these units to kidnap people in their way, tear gas them, etc.

FACT: In Portland, men in combat fatigues, carrying guns, grabbed protesters off streets, throw them into unmarked vehicles, and taken to jail, without any local request, knowledge, or permission, with "police" signs on the uniforms. (They are NOT trained soldiers.)

2. Our president has now said he'll put the same troopers into Chicago and Atlanta, contra to mayors of these cities, who are both women he doesn't like.

FACT: this seems to prove the source of the Portland event.

3. They control the airwaves for propaganda purposes.

FACT: Trump has taken over the Voice of America, by ousting the heads of all their departments and replacing them with his own stooges.

Is America now under dictatorial rule? ..................Your answer?

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News