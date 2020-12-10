Letter: Dictatorship

Trump's cruel treatment of migrant children and their parents, his attacks on transgenders, his determination to destroy Obamacare and deprive millions of health insurance, and his indifference to the death of hundreds of thousands of virus victims convinced me he was capable of ruling as a brutal dictator.
His refusal to accept his loss of the election and fully cooperate with the transition process provide further evidence of his fascist inclinations.
Trump is a seriously disturbed human who is comfortable witnessing people suffering and dying as a result of his actions or inactions. We should be thankful that he was denied the opportunity to perpetrate additional evil.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!