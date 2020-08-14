You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Did Joe pick Kamala because she is an attractive woman?
Letter: Did Joe pick Kamala because she is an attractive woman?

We all know the sexual misconduct allegations by numerous women against Joe Biden, that he likes to put his face into their hair and smell it, or worse. One woman accused him of actual rape. Biden has refused to allow public review of his Senate documents maintained at the University of Delaware. Feminist groups have remained relatively silent about the accusations, maybe because their liberal political agenda is more important than protecting women from predators. They only criticize Republicans like Trump for such allegations. Kamala Harris is an attractive woman. Did that factor into Biden's decision to chose her as his running mate? If Donald Trump dumped Mike Pence as his VP and chose an attractive Republican woman instead, the Democrat news media would be saying the reason was sexually motivated. Not so for BIden and his pick of Harris. She believes the accusations by various women against him. She would be wise to maintain social distancing of six feet from Biden at all times and have her hubby nearby.

Cherry Thompson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

