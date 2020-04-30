Letter: Did McSally attend leadership training?
Letter: Did McSally attend leadership training?

With congratulations to Senator McSally for her accomplishments in the US Air Force where her courage, perseverance and attention to the chain of command were true accomplishments one has to wonder if she was present when leadership and the attention to duty were discussed. As a member of OUR elected US Senate she is part of the US government charged with guidance and monitoring of the Executive branch as a sworn responsibility. No surprise to see Governor Ducey kow-towing to the President for 'giving Arizona 100 ventilators' but why does our Senator do likewise? Are these ventilators that Jared Kushner had in his basement or were they sitting around at Mar A Lago? Have I simply misspelled the name of Senator MctRump?

Michael Judd

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

