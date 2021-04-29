Letter: Did the mob sway jurt?

In his letter in the April 26, 2.021 Star, Terrance Williams condemns Democratic President Biden and Rep Maxine Waters (D CA) for calling for a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. What Mr. Williams fails to mention is that these and other Democrats waited to make their remarks until after the jury had been sequestered. Not so his obvious idol, the former occupant (when he wasn't playing golf) of the oval office who commented about everything from day one,
Not much chance their comments had any affect on the jury's decision. Chauvin's arrogance and actions and saw the video were more than likeluy enough for anyone to vote guilty.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.