Letter: Did Tim Steller Miss the Forest for the Trees?
Letter: Did Tim Steller Miss the Forest for the Trees?

Tim Steller is a brilliant columnist, and the Arizona Daily Star and its readers are extremely lucky to have him. But did he miss the forest for the trees in his column on Afghanistan?

Fifteen of the 19 Hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. Survivors of their victims have sued Saudia Arabia, contending that officials from the Saudi government were involved in the planning and financing of the terrorist attacks.

According to a July 5, 2021 AP article by Eric Tucker, the plaintiffs' lawyers have been allowed to take some depositions of Saudi personnel, but at the request of our government, the court has placed the transcripts under seal, and "the U.S. has withheld a trove of other documents" claiming that they are "too sensitive for disclosure."

I agree that the war with Afghanistan was unwinnable, but were we fighting the wrong enemy to begin with? Tim, please investigate!

Stephen Saltonstall

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

