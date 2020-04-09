Letter: Did you miss something?

A reader registered her disdain for the Kelly Campaign's continuing activities during the COVID-19 situation. I guess I need to represent my concern that we have Trump on television, supposedly directing the nation, visibly campaigning for two hours a day every day of the week. Most people have avoided watching this event see it as a very predictable "Trump Rally" in the time of crisis.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
