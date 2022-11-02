Letter: Did you see the price of gas?

Inflation is limited goods vs unlimited desires. Providers of goods can charge exorbitant prices. This is a constant of supply and demand. The majority political party has little bearing. Those who lived during World War II, may remember that the war effort demands caused a shortage of basic civilian needs such as butter, meat, tires, gasoline, coffee, canned goods and shoes. The government instituted price controls so that sellers of these products did not have windfall profits. Rationing was also instituted for fairness. People grew Victory Gardens for fresh vegetables.

The US is at war although American lives are not at risk. Our way of life is threatened by the Russian move on Ukraine sovereignty. Unfortunately, the supply of “stuff” we need is complicated by supply chain problems caused by the two-year war against Covid. What would happen if our government tried to pass price controls and rationing to curb inflation today? When you complain about the price of gas and food and other goods, think about the alternative.