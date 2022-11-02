 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Did you see the price of gas?

  • Comments

Inflation is limited goods vs unlimited desires. Providers of goods can charge exorbitant prices. This is a constant of supply and demand. The majority political party has little bearing. Those who lived during World War II, may remember that the war effort demands caused a shortage of basic civilian needs such as butter, meat, tires, gasoline, coffee, canned goods and shoes. The government instituted price controls so that sellers of these products did not have windfall profits. Rationing was also instituted for fairness. People grew Victory Gardens for fresh vegetables.

The US is at war although American lives are not at risk. Our way of life is threatened by the Russian move on Ukraine sovereignty. Unfortunately, the supply of “stuff” we need is complicated by supply chain problems caused by the two-year war against Covid. What would happen if our government tried to pass price controls and rationing to curb inflation today? When you complain about the price of gas and food and other goods, think about the alternative.

People are also reading…

CINDY SOFFRIN

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News