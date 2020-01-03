Letter: Diego Rivera opinion article December 29,2019
Re: the Dec. 29 article "Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior."

After seeing the variety of responses to Mr. Rivera’s recent article I went back to read it again and came away that he has described with pitch perfect accuracy why many Conservatives support Trump. A lot of letter writers seem to be in disbelief that anyone could have a conservative belief set and prefer Mr. Trump over a Democrat. There is certainly a lot to dislike about Mr. Trump but he is our country’s best hope to turn back the policy proposals that are the goals of the hard left. Just listen to the candidates for President and Democratic thought leaders-their goals of remaking our Country are inconsistent with what the majority of Americans went.

I am hopeful that the New Year brings a little more civility to our election conversations. There are many of us who make a conscious and clear eyed decision to support Mr. Trump despite some of his massive faults. How about debating the issues instead of gratuitous name calling in 2020?

Ed Wegener

Oro Valley

