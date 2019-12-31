Letter: Diego Rivera's "Why Many Support Trump, Despite His Bad Behavior"
Re: the Dec. 29 article "Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior."

Rivera accuses Democrats of four types of egregious behavior, but he inexplicably fails to provide any examples to substantiate these claims. He does, however, provide several examples of the president’s "indecorous behavior." And while Rivera doesn't define or provide examples of “hyperbolized narratives,” that term presumably would include things like calling white supremacists “very fine people," and telling minority American citizens to go back to where they came from.

Again, Rivera doesn't cite any examples of Democrats’ “anti-American” sentiments, but perhaps he is thinking of the times Democratic presidential candidates invited Russia, China, and Ukraine to interfere with our elections. Citing no examples of Democrats’ “wild policy proposals”, Rivera may be thinking of ideas like relocating 10 million residents of Seoul so we could go to war with North Korea.

It is unclear if Rivera’s grievances with the Democrats were meant facetiously, but as it stands, his lack of any examples for his argument seems to be a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Darian Qureshi

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

