Letter: Difference between Republicans and Democrats

You’ve got Sen. John Neely Kennedy questioning President Biden’s nominee for Banking Secretary, in a racist vile way, because she grew up in the Soviet Union. You’ve got Rep. Rep. Gosar posting videos of him killing AOC. You’ve got Rep. Sen. Cruz, from Texas, considering succession from the Union.
Then you have Democrats in the House and Senate passing the infrastructure bill, along with 16 sane Republicans. Then you’ve got Democrats passing the build back better plan. Extending child tax credits, lifting kids out of poverty, along with universal pre-k. Best part, the wealthy and corporations will finally pay their fair share, that’s HUGE. Say NO to Republican Hate, be thankful for quality social change.
Mary Bradley
Northeast side
