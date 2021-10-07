Letter: Different Carbon Tax Approach

China uses coal fired power to generate 60% of their electrical power. They are the world's largest carbon emitter at 28% of worldwide carbon emissions. The US represents 14% of worldwide carbon emissions, the EU is not far behind. Chinas coal fired power plant production is four times that of US production. Since 2005, Chinas carbon emissions have grown exponentially. Over the same time frame, US emissions have decreased by about 20% and are on a downward trend. China “promises” to reach a peak in their carbon emissions by 2030.
China is the worlds largest carbo emitter, by far. Why hasn’t the Paris Climate group focused on them? It occurred to me that a carbon tax (tariff) on “all” Chinese exports, even those from US or European owned companies might be a good way to encourage China to stop their carbon emissions growth by 2030 or sooner. Why doesn’t the “Global Warming Crowd” focus on China, where the biggest gains can be made? Hmm?
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.