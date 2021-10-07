 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Different Carbon Tax Approach
View Comments

Letter: Different Carbon Tax Approach

  • Comments

China uses coal fired power to generate 60% of their electrical power. They are the world's largest carbon emitter at 28% of worldwide carbon emissions. The US represents 14% of worldwide carbon emissions, the EU is not far behind. Chinas coal fired power plant production is four times that of US production. Since 2005, Chinas carbon emissions have grown exponentially. Over the same time frame, US emissions have decreased by about 20% and are on a downward trend. China “promises” to reach a peak in their carbon emissions by 2030.

China is the worlds largest carbo emitter, by far. Why hasn’t the Paris Climate group focused on them? It occurred to me that a carbon tax (tariff) on “all” Chinese exports, even those from US or European owned companies might be a good way to encourage China to stop their carbon emissions growth by 2030 or sooner. Why doesn’t the “Global Warming Crowd” focus on China, where the biggest gains can be made? Hmm?

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 1

  • Updated

OPINION: Regional Transportation Commission, Sen. Sinema and getting the vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News