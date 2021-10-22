Letter: DINO Sinema

Arizonians thought they were electing a self-defined progressive to the Senate. Actually, she is a Republican with Democratic tendencies. She is a DINO (Democrat in Name Only). Sinema has a monopoly on bad headlines. GOP donors love her and have given the maximum donations. The same donors that that previously supported Trump. While other Senators (except Manchin) were in Washington trying to put together the package to pass Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan Sinema was being trained as a wine intern, denied Arizonians a $15 minimum wage, refused all interviews attempting to determine what she really wants, jetted off to Europe to raise funds for her campaign, is opposed to raising tax rates on high-income earners and corporations that benefited from Trumps 2017 big tax cut, and schmoozes with lobbyists. Arizona will suffer from her “goofing off.” More potholes, poor climate control, no help for children, and the infrastructure will continue to deteriorate. Arizona needs a new Senator.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.