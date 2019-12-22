Letter: Disagreements

I thank the Star for soliciting letters from our conservative citizens, letters which I, a liberal Democrat, have read with interest, and a will to understand. Democracy demands debate, and that we give others a chance to voice their opinions.
I understand that the president's supporters defend his tax policy, his wall against immigrants, his suspicions of climate warnings, and his slogan of "America First." These are valid issues that we should debate, and I respect these differences and welcome their ideas. What I can't understand is how they tolerate the man himself. 22,000 easily verified lies, l8 women who have sworn under oath of his sexual predation, multiple lawsuits against his shady business practices, and nasty name-calling and profanities sprinkling his ungrammatical speech. Dignified Republicans exist that can further the conservative ideas of my fellow citizens. Support them, not this vile president.
Cheryl Lockahrt
Northwest side
