 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: disappointed
View Comments

Letter: disappointed

  • Comments

I'm so disappointed of America and the so-called "civilized" world.

I would hope we and our children have a better moral compass than is apparent from what we see on the media. One bad country is tormenting and destroying a smaller country. No one has stepped up and tried to physically stop it. Lots of words floating around which does not help the family whose home is destroyed and some who have had their life taken from them.

No one wants to be the world policeman.

The ones who can make a change in our relationship with the invaders are hired by us, the voters. Apparently, we didn't do this voting very well last time.

Rick Ricketson, Retired US Army Major

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Traitors

While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News