Letter: disappointed

I'm so disappointed of America and the so-called "civilized" world.
I would hope we and our children have a better moral compass than is apparent from what we see on the media. One bad country is tormenting and destroying a smaller country. No one has stepped up and tried to physically stop it. Lots of words floating around which does not help the family whose home is destroyed and some who have had their life taken from them.
No one wants to be the world policeman.
The ones who can make a change in our relationship with the invaders are hired by us, the voters. Apparently, we didn't do this voting very well last time.
Rick Ricketson, Retired US Army Major
Sahuarita
