Letter: Disappointment to the Founding Fathers
Letter: Disappointment to the Founding Fathers

Re: the Jan. 14 article "Ducey urged to use power on immigration."

A group of Republicans are urging Governor Ducey to use a special war power that states possess to repel an invading army. US States are forbidden to engage in acts of war unless invaded, and these Republicans are likening what they call “an invasion of immigrants” at the border with Mexico to an invasion by an armed force. They claim that rights granted to states by the founding fathers, allow states to act unilaterally when invaded.

I remind them of another tradition of this country, inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor; Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free; The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” I think the founding fathers would be very disappointed by that group of Republicans who wish to repel today’s immigrants with the same force reserved for an invasion by a foreign army.

John McConnaughey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

