I know that everyone has their own opinion about Pres Trump, but the latest blame game by Pete Buttigieg seems to cross the line of competence. In a recent interview he blamed the Ohio disaster on Pres Trump after two years out of office. I'm thinking Democrats will invoke the Trump threat for years to come whenever they fail miserably. In this case, Pete sets new standard for "gee, I didn't know that was my job". Of course, the choice for Pete falls back on Biden, not looking for qualifications and hard work, but an image for a follower. I'm trying to figure out how the truck nitric acid spill on the freeway is Pres Trump's fault, give Pete a minute to think about it.