Letter: Disaster Looms!

Wake up Democrats! Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville warns that the Party is becoming an ideological cult. That seems to be the case; in this writer's opinion not one of the current leading candidates has a chance of beating Trump. Apparently, Party leadership pays no attention to past historical farces.
In 1972, the Democrats put up George McGovern and Sargent Shriver against incumbent Nixon. The Dem's platform included the guarantee of a minimum annual wage. Nixon won 49 states.
In 1984, The Democrats went with Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro against the incumbent Reagan. The Dem's platform attacked Reagan's "trickle-down economics" at a time when the economy was strong. Reagan won 49 states.
To defeat Trump, we need a lot more than "feel good freebies" and corporate-busting blather. The Democratic Party is setting itself up for disaster and doesn't seem to see it coming.
James Merry
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.