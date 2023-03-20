And you thought the disasters of trump were over, didn't you. Republicans always whine about regulations hurting businesses so they work to remove, spouting businesses will do the right thing. Well trump removed. regulations on trains and look at the messes in Ohio. Trump removed banking regulations and look at the banks that are failing. Why? Because businesses are greedy just like trump, and want all your money without thinking of the harm that will ensue. Regulations have been installed for the good of all, because they prevent disasters. Think of building codes and then remember Miami FL, where the codes were not followed. Another disaster. Think of clean air and water, and remember Michigan. Democrats work for the good of all of us, while republicans only seem to work for the rich. without structure and support how have the rich succeeded, but now they don't want to pay to help the rest of America. There is no trickle down from the rich and powerful!