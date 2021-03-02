Letter: Disavowing the Republican Party

I have been mostly a life-long Republican. I made a slight detour in the ‘90’s to the Libertarian Party. Then there was a horrible act of terrorism; on April 19, 1995 Timothy McVeigh blew up a post office building in Oklahoma City! There were vague rumors that he was connected to the Libertarian Party. Just the hint that I was in a political party connected to terrorism sent me running back to the safe, sane, Republican Party!
2021. My safe, sane Republican Party is the Party of Insurrection on my Capitol, conspiracy theories, ‘magical’ thinking, white supremacists’, armed militias. The Insurrection killed five people, including a police officer.
So after 60+ years (I passed out “I like Ike” buttons) I must exit..no, run screaming…from the Republican Party!! I cannot, and will not be associated with terrorists!
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
