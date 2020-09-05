Letter: Discord

We live again in a time of social discontent. I’m old enough to remember other times when we’ve gone through periods like this. When America was lucky enough to have competent, compassionate presidents, those men worked very hard to calm the anger. This president has had several opportunities while on his watch (Charlottesville, Minneapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Portland, Kenosha, etc.) to try to calm the anger, but instead he has chosen to further inflame emotions with his rhetoric, blame the troubles on others, and then promising things will get better if he’s reelected. Perhaps he’s planning on even more military tactics like we would expect in China, Russia, North Korea, and other countries with strongmen this president admires. It’s really time for a change.
Charles Gilmore
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
