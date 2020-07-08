Letter: Disgusting behavior

When did gluttony become a virtue, when did gross and disgusting table manners become praise worthy, and why is revolting piggish behavior revered in American culture? Especially when 1 of 5 children go to bed hungry. The annual hot dog eating contests have no place on national news as a well-regarded tradition? It is a disgusting display of sickening and appalling behavior, yet it is rewarded with praise and prizes. Please refrain from covering this revolting behavior as news. It’s not news that some people are just crass.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
