Letter: Disgusting behavior
View Comments

Letter: Disgusting behavior

When did gluttony become a virtue, when did gross and disgusting table manners become praise worthy, and why is revolting piggish behavior revered in American culture? Especially when 1 of 5 children go to bed hungry. The annual hot dog eating contests have no place on national news as a well-regarded tradition? It is a disgusting display of sickening and appalling behavior, yet it is rewarded with praise and prizes. Please refrain from covering this revolting behavior as news. It’s not news that some people are just crass.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News