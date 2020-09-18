Letter: Disgusting Biden calls Trump "climate arsonist"

A disgusting Biden just called Trump a "climate arsonist" regarding the west coast forest fires. Those fires were caused by dry conditions, lightening strikes, failure for decades to thin forests, and arsonists. In August, California signed a historic massive forest thinning agreement with the Trump administration. Western Canada has had few forest fires this year due to wetter weather and cooler than normal temperatures. 75% of the 184 countries that signed onto the 2015 Paris Climate Accord are not meeting their CO2 emissions pledges. The world's first and fourth biggest emitters, China and India, are expected to have higher emissions by 2030. In order to significantly reduce CO2, countries would need to take drastic efforts to transform every sector of their society, likely causing social and economic upheaval. CO2 in the atmosphere can take 20 to 200 years to disperse. What Biden is proposing will not have any impact on the overall climate. But it will negatively impact our oil/gas industry and our economy. China and India can't wait.
Marsella Mavis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!