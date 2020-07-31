Letter: Disgusting Democrats on House Judiciary Committee

U.S. Attorney General Barr appeared before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee lead by Jerry Nadler, of partisan Trump impeachment fame. It was disgusting how they treated Barr and came off looking like jerks. They used their allotted five minutes speaking time to make accusations against Barr, then would not let him respond. It he tried, they interrupted him. Quite pathetic. Barr asked for a five minutes break to go eat something for lunch, and Nadler initially rejected it. Republican Representative Jim Jordan played TV broadcast clips from the liberal news media, Obama and Biden, all referring to recent protests as being "peaceful." Then Jordan brilliantly played a lengthy segment of the rioting and destruction that has occurred. During the hearing, Joe Biden did a short news conference. There was no rancor or disrespect towards him in questioning by reporters. There was no yelling of follow up questions to his answers. A 180 degree difference in attitude by reporters occurred later that day when Trump did his press conference.
Frederick Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
