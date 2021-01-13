 Skip to main content
Letter: Disgusting dissing of our election workers
Election workers from all political parties in all states worked hard, at risk to their own health, to carry out the 2020 Election and ensuing recounts. Voters overcame health and safety obstacles to vote. The elections were certified by every official, every state, every court, that validated our votes and our States' Electoral College votes.

To encourage with falsehoods, to riot, to trash our nation's Capitol building and offices, to injure, to kill, during a lethal pandemic when our truly dedicated citizen poll-workers, dealt with record turnout, huge numbers of mail-in ballots and so much else, is disgusting, carven and much unprintable else.

Rioters and those who egged them on should face consequences, but also reflect on their neighbors who do the constructive hard work to make our democracy work - and honor them, even belatedly. Ultimately, we are all in this together - like it or not. Carolyn Leigh

Carolyn Leigh

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

