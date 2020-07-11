Letter: Disgusting Photo
Letter: Disgusting Photo

Re: the July 5 photo in the article "Much of US scales back on holiday, but Trump still seeks big celebration.'

My reaction to the photo in Sunday's Star was immediate. I was disgusted and appalled to see the stupidly smirking face of Donald Trump juxtaposed/photo shopped with those truly great Presidents on Mt Rushmore. This Worst President Ever should never ever be mentioned in the same breath as these brilliant and accomplished leaders, the epitome of great Americans, faults and all. Donald Trump is an absolute disgrace to the office of President. His legacy will forever be enshrined in the Hall of Shame and Incompetency.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

