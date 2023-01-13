Letter: Dishonesty

I loved the guest article by Julie Doll. But she missed a few. How about Richard Bluminthal’s lies about his service in Viet Nam. Or Adam Shiff’s announcements of proof of collusion with Russia by President Trump. Or president Biden’s lies about his status in law school, being arrested in South Africa, or never meeting with Hunter’s business partners, or the number of police officers killed on Jan 6. I could go on. But I’m limited to 125 words.