Letter: Disinformation Ad

Friday’s Sept. 30 full-page attack ad (pgA2) smacked of hyperbole. I learned that forsanity.org is a scantly developed site promoting right-wing ideology. It links to Glenn Beck-founded Blaze Media, Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, and Rush Limbaugh’s successor. It reveals no organization, leadership, or funding. Dark money at work?

Ian Prior seems to be the pen behind the ad’s disinformation rhetoric. Prior was a PR guy for the National Republican Congressional Committee, American Crossroads SuperPAC, and the previous administration’s Justice Dept., still pushing the party practice – no policy, just propaganda.

The ad suggests specific, accusatory “evidence” about Sen. Kelly: his “deciding vote” in six roll calls. The votes were actually party-line votes against Republican motions or amendments to delay/alter the American Rescue Plan, budget, and Inflation Recovery Act. EACH Democrat’s vote was a deciding vote. The ad faults Sen Kelly for doing what we expect of legislators – cooperative work to legislate.

David Coatsworth

Midtown