Letter: Disinformation Governance Board

I'm very excited that our leftist America now has a Disinformation Governance Board.
First up on the agenda: Ban the use of the term ‘pro-choice’ in media. Neither the baby nor the father has any say in the matter.
Second: Prohibit the term ‘gun violence’. Guns are dangerous but not violent, murderers are.
Third: Bar ‘Don't Say Gay’ references for instruction on sexual orientation/gender identity in K-3 grades. The informed name is Parental Rights in Education.
Fourth: Well you get my drift. I invite Star readers to chime in.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
