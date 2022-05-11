Letter: Disinformation Governance Board

I'm very excited that our leftist America now has a Disinformation Governance Board.

First up on the agenda: Ban the use of the term ‘pro-choice’ in media. Neither the baby nor the father has any say in the matter.

Second: Prohibit the term ‘gun violence’. Guns are dangerous but not violent, murderers are.

Third: Bar ‘Don't Say Gay’ references for instruction on sexual orientation/gender identity in K-3 grades. The informed name is Parental Rights in Education.

Fourth: Well you get my drift. I invite Star readers to chime in.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

