Letter: Disloyal? I don't think so!

A recent writer to this paper was “appalled” that President Trump would fire subordinates who were “disloyal” to him – or, in other words, while working for the President, tried to sabotage his agenda. I guess this person forgot about how many generals Obama fired because they would not support his pacifist, apologist agenda. A president has the RIGHT to expect that those working for him will support his agenda. If they cannot support it, the honorable thing to do is resign, and resist from outside. However, many Obama holdovers feel that it is their right to resist from within. This is dangerous, since the American people choose the president, not the bureaucratic “deep state.” Since President Trump was not a lifelong politician, he inherited a vast number of bureaucrats who oppose him. These people should either resign, or recognize that the American people support this president!
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.