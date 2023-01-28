 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dismal start for Ciscomani

The GOP’s Juan Ciscomani is off to a seriously sad start in the House of Representatives. I didn’t realize he had run on a pro-corruption, anti-law enforcement platform. His votes this week—to choose an election-denier as Speaker, to adopt rules hobbling the Office of Congressional Ethics, and to establish an absurd subcommittee on “weaponization” of the federal government (by which Republicans mean investigation of possible crimes by Trump) headed by an election denier and possible seditionist—are nothing but votes for lack of accountability and obstruction. What’s next? Shutting down the government? We won’t have long to wait to find out. I wonder when and if he’ll actually spend time on issues that matter. It’s not likely if his votes this week are any indicator.

Jeff Anderson

Foothills

