 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dismantling Roe vs. Wade

  • Comments

Why should any woman or child, who survived rape or incest or finds herself pregnant without wanting to be a mother, be forced to give birth? The new laws to end abortion make a woman go through birth and delivery even if the fetus has no chance of survival. Does this make any sense? When will a man step up and take a child from a female who is not willing, unable to, or was forced into pregnancy. Often the one who helped create the pregnancy walks away, leaving the responsibility of raising a child to a woman/child who had no desire to be a mother. If abortion is so distasteful the impregnator should be forced to take the unwanted child into their lives. If this would happen, Row vs. Wade would no longer be an argument. Why are women the only ones forced to have an unwanted baby?

Barbara Mongan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News