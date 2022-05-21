Letter: Dismantling Roe vs. Wade

Why should any woman or child, who survived rape or incest or finds herself pregnant without wanting to be a mother, be forced to give birth? The new laws to end abortion make a woman go through birth and delivery even if the fetus has no chance of survival. Does this make any sense? When will a man step up and take a child from a female who is not willing, unable to, or was forced into pregnancy. Often the one who helped create the pregnancy walks away, leaving the responsibility of raising a child to a woman/child who had no desire to be a mother. If abortion is so distasteful the impregnator should be forced to take the unwanted child into their lives. If this would happen, Row vs. Wade would no longer be an argument. Why are women the only ones forced to have an unwanted baby?