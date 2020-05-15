Letter: Display our Flag honorably

The majority of people in the US are patriotic. Why is it that only a minority take our Flag to demonstrations? Or attach a 3 x 5 flag to vehicles, at times partnered with a "Don't tread on me" flag and/or a political bumper sticker? Is it to suggest that only their political viewpoint is patriotic?
Why do many others (of both parties) feel confident that their logic and reasoning can stand alone, and don't need the (not so) subtle backing of the Stars and Stripes?
I feel that we should not use our flag to support our disagreements with other citizens, who are equally (if more quietly) patriotic.
Using our flag in this aggressive manner, is starting to attach negative images to avid flag wavers. At this rate, some politically neutral people may begin to feel misjudged in their own Flag waving. Let's start treating the Flag correctly.
Pericles Wyatt
Downtown
