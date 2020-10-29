Letter: Disrespect of Senator McSalley

President Trump yesterday at a rally in Goodyear totally showed a lack of respect for one of our Arizona women senators, Senator McSally by hustling her to the stage to speak. He kept saying "Hurry Martha" many times and saying they don't want to hear you, etc. Telling her she had one minute, etc. He was however, able to give 3 of her male colleagues more time though only two of them are running this year and none were from our state. I must let you know I am a democrat, who has never supported Senator McSally and probably never would, but Trump's dismissal of her makes me sick! If you are an Arizonian I'd think his disregard for our senator would disgust you as well! How can anyone vote for this man?
Nancy Linthicum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
