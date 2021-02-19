Letter: Disrespectful to ignore what happened January 6

Earlier this week South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham Tweeted that the presentation made by the House managers in the impeachment trial was “offensive and absurd”.
What is actually offensive and absurd is the behavior (reported by major news outlets) of several Senators including Graham, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and others – sworn jurors who cannot be bothered to even pretend they are paying attention to the evidence being presented.
They disrespect not just the House managers but also their colleagues and staff who were traumatized January 6th; the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers who tried to protect them; the 7 who died as a result of the events that day; the 140+ officers who were injured during the melee; and this nation’s institutions.
Political affiliation aside, their lack of decorum in this solemn setting is unforgivable. Shame on them and shame on us if we don’t call out their disrespectful behavior.
Rosemary Bour
Green Valley
