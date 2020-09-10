 Skip to main content
Letter: Disrespecting our military
Letter: Disrespecting our military

Once again, our President makes disrespectful comments followed by lies and denials about those comments. Once again, our President has said things that are disparaging to our brave military members. He called U.S. soldiers injured or killed in war “losers,” questioned the country’s reverence for them and expressed confusion over why anyone would choose to serve. This follows his unacceptable comments about John McCain, who suffered greatly as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Recently, the White House as well as the President are calling his comments “patently” false. This is the typical walking back of controversial, false and cruel statements made by this President. Comments like these are especially egregious coming from someone who went to extraordinary lengths to avoid service in the military during the Vietnam War. As a veteran myself I find his comments offensive and unacceptable. He does not deserve to be President.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

