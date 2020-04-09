Letter: Disruption to transformation

We are in a time of great disruption. Illness and death are about. Loss of jobs and income bring fear of scarcity and a loss of self-worth. How can we turn despair into hope?
Everyone who is self-distancing and the willingness of local leaders to shut down areas where the virus can be spread give hope. Disruption can become transformation. We have seen we can change to save lives.
As we go forward let us put life ahead of profits and growth. Healthcare for everyone protects everyone. Money spent on public health is worth paying taxes for. We can become independent of gas, oil and coal and enjoy clean air. We can strive for lives that are satisfying and full of joy.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
