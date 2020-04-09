Letter: Disruption to transformation
View Comments

Letter: Disruption to transformation

We are in a time of great disruption. Illness and death are about. Loss of jobs and income bring fear of scarcity and a loss of self-worth. How can we turn despair into hope?

Everyone who is self-distancing and the willingness of local leaders to shut down areas where the virus can be spread give hope. Disruption can become transformation. We have seen we can change to save lives.

As we go forward let us put life ahead of profits and growth. Healthcare for everyone protects everyone. Money spent on public health is worth paying taxes for. We can become independent of gas, oil and coal and enjoy clean air. We can strive for lives that are satisfying and full of joy.

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News