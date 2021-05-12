Letter: Distractions

What do the following have in common: Abortion, School Prayer, LGTQ, Gun Control, Flag Burning, Socialism, The Big Lie? These issues have all been used over the years to distract us from the real issue of tax inequity.
Congress has been busy making the rich much richer and the middle and poor classes much poorer because much of the tax burden has been shifted to us.
Trump’s Tax Cut and Job’s Act of 2017 was his greatest con.
No wonder Mitch McConnell states that his number one priority is to stop Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill that will shift taxes back to the very rich and big businesses.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
