Letter: distractions

While Fox News and its viewers have a five-alarm meltdown over a comment made by a mid-level bureaucrat about gas stoves during an interview, Republicans in the House drafted an actual, real live bill, House Resolution 25, for a national sales tax of 30%. (effective)

This tax, assuming an average price of $2800, will add $840 to the purchase price of a new gas stove that republicans suddenly hold so sacred.

It also adds $12,331.50 to the average price of a new truck.

Don’t forget the extra $24.98 for 25 gallons at $3.33 to fill that truck up.

Oh, and don’t forget a place to put it all. That is, if you can afford the extra $128,610 on top of the average price of a house.

“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”

David Reynolds

East side