Letter: Distribution of Wealth

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, during the 1930s at the time of the Great Depression, saved our Capitalist Democracy from the Communists. He made sure that the very rich paid higher taxes for the privilege of being able to prosper. safely. We now have a very unequal distribution of wealth in our country causing poverty resulting in unrest. We have millions that are in poverty while the very rich prosper. Roosevelt, and following Presidents, made sure that taxes on the very rich averaged in the area of 50%. Democracies such as Sweden, Denmark, Canada, etc. tax their rich at a much higher rate causing more to go to our general population. In short, we need a more equal distribution of wealth not only because it's fair, but because it helps avoid starvation and unrest among our millions of poor! Mark ASdams
Mark Adams
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.