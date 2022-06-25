 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Disuniting the States

Given that the political divide in this country will only grow wider, and I fear a form of Civil War looms, I propose we cut our losses and break into two countries. Let call one “Trumpland” and the other “Obamaland”. Trumpland is characterized by lower taxes, an established Christian religion, easy gun access, strict border control, for-profit services (schools, prisons, security)and no climate change mitigation. Conversely Obamaland is characterized by higher taxes, no established religion, strict gun control, lenient border access, government run public service (schools, prisons, security) and climate change mitigation. The two countries can establish a shared non-political military like the countries of Great Britain. States will vote via referendum which country they’d prefer. Citizens of each state will be given sufficient time to migrate (or not). People will sort themselves according to their political and cultural values.

I wish it didn’t have to come to this but I fear these two countries already exist and are done talking.

Norman Golden

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

