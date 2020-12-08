 Skip to main content
Letter: Diversity and Inclusion
I watched several PAC12 games yesterday. Football and Basketball seasons intersect at this time of the year. There were multiple PSA’s done by athletes regarding diversity and inclusion. How does that work in their designated sport? I would suggest hard work, commitment and excellence, it works in every field of endeavor.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

