DIVERSITY means accepting all people’s similarities and differences with love and with no hate, no bigotry, and no violence. Diversity is one of the strengths of the US.

EQUITY means all people are equal under the law. All people have the same legal rights. I think it was former President Barack Obama who talked about “a level playing field and everyone playing by the same rules.”

INCLUSION means all people are included and accepted in a peaceful society. No one group is left out for any reason.

Flora Frederick

Midtown