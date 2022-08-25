Letter: Diversity is one of the strengths of the US

Diversity among Americans, culture, ethnicity, religion, etc., is one of our greatest strengths. Complete acceptance of other people, their similarities, and their differences, is also a strength. No one human group is “superior” or “inferior” to any other human group. “Superior” and “inferior” are relative terms, not absolutes.

Questions for those who hate:

Why do you feel threatened by people who are different than you? Has someone in “authority” been telling you lies?

Who or what do you consider to be “authority” and why? It helps to question all “authority”.

Flora Frederick

Midtown