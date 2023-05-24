Today, 5/22, Republican Senator Tim Scott, a black conservative, gave a rousing and inspirational announcement of his candidacy for President. Nikki Haley, former UN Ambassador and Governor of SC, of Indian descent, has made her announcement. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, also of Indian descent, has made his announcement. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has done the same. It is expected that former VP Mike Pence and FL Governor Ron DeSantis will announce soon. Currently, former President Donald Trump leads in the polls. Democrats think their post Presidency persecution of Trump was a brilliant move guaranteeing a Democrat in the White House in 2024. I believe however that the culmination of their political prosecutions in NY, GA, and the USDOJ's Special Counsel investigation, will eventually lead to Republicans realizing that he cannot win, and will instead nominate Ron DeSantis, whom Democrats fear most, or Tim Scott whom they fear second. Octogenarian, cognitively challenged and unpopular Joe Biden, of the corrupt Biden family influence peddling family syndicate, will will be the Democrat's nominee.