Letter: Diversity of thought is critical for democracy
Letter: Diversity of thought is critical for democracy

I noticed the sub heading on the Opinion page. "Diversity of thought is critical for democracy." These words hold a lot of truth. Unfortunately the vast majority of stories on the national news are written with a bias toward the Left. your news service The Associated Press always spins their stories against the President and his people'

This mornings story about COVID-19 hoaxes contained the same falsehood that that the Left is spreading about deadly side effects of taking hydroxychloroquine, That myth was debunked last month by both The New England Journal of Medicine and the British Lancet . You need to put a disclaimer on the front page that all stories by The Associated Press are bias against the Right. When they do the fact check for Sundays paper even if Trump is right on a subject ,they need to put a zinger in there. Fact check the AP.

David Rozanc

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

